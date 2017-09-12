Huntington drug dealer pleads guilty to federal heroin charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man who sold heroin in June 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. George Holloway, 45, entered his guilty plea to distribution of heroin.

On June 7, 2016, a confidential informant working with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force met Holloway at 833 26th Street in Huntington. The informant bought approximately 20.6 grams of heroin from Holloway. As part of the plea agreement, Holloway admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment, including that he distributed heroin in Huntington on four other occasions in 2015 and 2016.

Holloway faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 11, 2017.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.