Ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration to mark official opening of HerdZone Stadium Store

The Marshall University community will mark the official opening of the HerdZone Stadium Store at Joan C. Edwards Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration this Friday, Sept. 15.

Located on the southwest side of the stadium, between Gate B and Gate C, the new 2,300-square-foot retail space features Thundering Herd gear and exclusive apparel, as well as a satellite ticket office.

The store was completed earlier this month and is accessible from the concourse inside the stadium during games and from the outside during regular business hours. Construction was funded by Follett Higher Education Group, which operates the university’s bookstore.

On Friday, a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. will kick off the festivities. Speakers will include Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert; Roland J. “Joey” Caron, Follett’s group vice president of sales and operations; and Mike Hamrick, Marshall’s director of athletics.

Following the ribbon-cutting, the celebration will continue until 1 p.m. with refreshments, store discounts and giveaways, games, and a meet-and-greet with Marshall University student athletes.

The ceremony and celebration is free and open to the public.

“This is a tremendously exciting event for us,” said Mike Campbell, store manager. “We had a soft opening with the first football game a couple of weeks ago and have received a lot of great feedback so far about the store and our products. This space will enhance Marshall fans’ experience at the games and provides another convenient location to pick up Thundering Herd items.”

Brandi Jacobs-Jones, Marshall’s senior vice president for operations/chief of staff, said the university is appreciative of Follett’s investment.

“Follett really stepped up to the plate by funding this addition to the stadium and Marshall University is most grateful for their generosity,” she added. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with them.”

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19, the HerdZone Stadium Store will be open regular business hours Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store also will be open on game days and for special events.

For more information, call (304) 696-3622.