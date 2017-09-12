Huntington's W.T.C. Artifact Memorial Plaza Opens

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 02:31 Edited from a Press Release

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosted Huntington's annual Patriot Day Ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery Monday evening.

The World Trade Center Artifact Memorial Plaza was unveiled during the ceremony. Ten Huntington Police officers who also helped escort the artifacts from New York City to Huntington last year were honored for their efforts.

Photos: Mayor's Office

