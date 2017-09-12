Most read
Huntington's W.T.C. Artifact Memorial Plaza Opens
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 02:31 Edited from a Press Release
The World Trade Center Artifact Memorial Plaza was unveiled during the ceremony. Ten Huntington Police officers who also helped escort the artifacts from New York City to Huntington last year were honored for their efforts.
Photos: Mayor's Office