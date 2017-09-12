Focus on Fall at Twin Falls Resort State Park Photography Workshop

MULLENS, W.Va. — Reservations are being taken for Twin Falls Resort State Park’s annual Fall Photography Workshop, scheduled to take place Oct. 6-8. Steve Shaluta, Steve Rotsch and Park Superintendent Scott Durham are the instructors.

“This fall workshop is the perfect time to learn new skills and hone old ones,” Durham said. “Twin Falls’ 4,000 acres, complete with the park’s Pioneer Farm, are picture-perfect settings for photography. There is always the possibility you’ll capture photographs of the park’s flora and fauna any time of the year, but the October dates promise fall coloration.”

The workshops are helpful for photographers of all skill levels and include discussions about photography equipment and photo editing tools, composition, use of natural light and flash photography, how to photograph people, action photography, scenic photography, digital imaging and file storage, and even drone photography. Participants are welcome to ask questions during the workshop. Instructors also provide hands-on photography outings, including night photography.

Photographer Steve Shaluta retired from the West Virginia Department of Commerce after an illustrious and award-winning career. His photos have graced more than 300 magazine covers, tourism advertisements and newspaper and magazine articles. He has also published seven books, including the most recent, “Wonders of West Virginia.” Shaluta now spends his time photographing wildlife between Florida and West Virginia.

Photographer Steve Rotsch is an international award-winning photographer who has been photographing the great outdoors for more than 40 years. He has worked as a forensic photographer, photojournalist, commercial photographer and has been a personal documentary photographer to five West Virginia governors. He also has seven self-published books.

Find information about the instructors on Facebook at “Steve and Steve Photography Workshops.” You can see their work at steveshaluta.com and stevenrotsch.com.

Workshop packages are available and include overnight accommodations, some meals and instruction. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Twin Falls Resort State Park at 304-294-4000.