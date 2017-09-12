Most read
- COLUMN: Heroin Has Changed Huntington's Culture
- Pennywise accomplishes Hannibal, Jason, Freddy evil incarnate in big screen adaptation of "It"
- Grandparents Target of Phone Scams, DeWine Warns
- Tri State Youth Football Scores
- Huntington Council Meets Monday, Sept. 11
- Cara Mund Becomes First North Dakota Miss America
- Huntington's WTC Artifact Memorial Opens Sept. 11
- Gilbert to be guest speaker Thursday at Robert C. Byrd Forum on Civic Responsibility
- Cabell Midland Girls Varsity Soccer v. Spring Valley IMAGES
- Suspected Killer Still at Large in Huntington
AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey & Irma Relief
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 05:13 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
“The two recent hurricanes have left many fellow Americans in real need,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “During times like these, West Virginians’ compassion for those afflicted by disaster shines through. We urge people to donate generously, but also to take time and ensure that the money you contribute is actually going toward helping people.”
Those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the Secretary of State’s Office in West Virginia and/or Texas, along with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers also can research charities online via www.charitynavigator.org or www.guidestar.org.
Additional tips to keep in mind when giving to disaster relief organizations:
- Never feel pressure to donate immediately.
- Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- If the charity is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible about the organization.
- Online contribution website should starts with "https://". The "s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
- Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.
- Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
- Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.
- Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, for contributions in excess of $250.