Fall International Film Festival at Huntington’s Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Sept. 21-24

HUNTINGTON, WV- The Fall International Film Festival is taking place at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center September 21-24, 2017, bringing Oscar-winning and other critically acclaimed foreign films to the city of Huntington. With each film being from a different country, festival goers are able to experience six different cultures from the comfort of their chairs.

Frantz (France/Germany) kicks of the film festival with its tale of sorrow, redemption, love, and discovery. After World War I, Anna, whose fiancé was killed during trench warfare, is intrigued by a French soldier named Adrian who lays flowers on Frantz’s grave. While the town is still reeling from Germany’s defeat and is not comfortable with Adrian’s presence, Anna grows closer to him and learns of his deep friendship with Frantz. Directed by François Ozon, this movie has been awarded the Céser Award for Best Cinematography (2017) as well as the Director’s Choice Award for Best Foreign Film (2017) at the Sedona International Film Festival. (This film is presented in French/German with English subtitles, 1hr. 54 minutes).

Frantz shows on Thursday, Sept. 21 @ 5:30 pm and on Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 7:45 pm.

Their Finest (UK) tells the heartwarming tale of Catrin Cole’s journey as a scriptwriter. She is originally hired in order to bring “a woman’s touch” to the morale boosting propaganda in World War II, however her flare gets her noticed by a movie producer, Buckley. The pair work together to make a film to warm the hearts of the nation. While Catrin’s artist husband looks down on her job, she discovers the beauty of camaraderie, laughter, and passion onscreen and behind the camera. Directed by Lone Scherfig, Their Finest received the Audience Award for Best Feature Film (2017) at the Göteburg Film Festival. (This film is presented in English, 1hr. 56 min).

Their Finest shows on Thursday, September 21 @ 7:45 and Saturday, September 23 @ 5:30 pm.

The Salesman (Iran) is a drama/thriller about a teacher, his wife, and their new apartment. When Emad and Rana’s flat is damaged, they move to a new apartment. All seems well until Rana is assaulted in their new home, which shakes the couple to their core. Emad makes it his mission to find the perpetrator despite his wife’s wishes. Directed by Asgher Farhad, The Salesman won an Oscar for Best Foreign Film (2017) and Best Screenplay (2016) at the Cannes Film Festival. Shahab Hosseini won Best Actor (2016) at the Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of Emad. (The film is presented in Persian with English subtitles, 2hr 4 min).

The Salesman shows on Friday, September 22 @ 7:35 pm and Sunday, September 24 @ 2:45 pm.

Atomic Homefront (USA) is a thrilling documentary exposing government and corporate negligence after the Manhattan Project. St. Louis, Missouri once housed a uranium processing center for atomic bombs. After the Uranium and other poisonous substances were illegally dumped throughout neighborhoods, the residents of St. Louis began suffering from high rates of rare cancers, birth defects, and autoimmune disorders. Concerned citizens try to halt a catastrophe and approach government agencies, but they realize they may be running out of time to save their lives. Director Rebecca Cammisa works alongside St. Louis natives Dawn Chapman, Karen Nickel, and Janell Wright to bring St. Louis’ atomic past to light. (This film is presented in English, 1hr. 36 min).

Atomic Homefront shows on Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 2:45 pm and on Sunday, September 24 @ 7:35 pm.

Land of Mine (Denmark) is inspired by real events after World War II. The war is over and the Danish Army forces a group of German POWs, boys rather than men, to defuse and clear landmines from the Danish coastline. They are under the watch of a Danish Sergeant who at first shows them no pity. Slowly, though, he begins to appreciate the boys’ plight. Directed by Martin Zandvliet, Land of Mine has won many awards for its depiction of brotherhood, struggle, and post-war life for many German POWs in Denmark. The film received Bodil Awards Best Film (2016) while Roland Møller received Best Actor (2016) and Louis Hofmann received Best Supporting Actor (2016). (This film is presented in German/Dutch, 1hr. 48 min).

Land of Mine shows on Friday, September 22 @ 5:30 pm and Sunday, September 24 @ 5:30 pm.

Fire at Sea (Italy) is an Oscar-winning documentary that takes place in Lampedusa, the first port of call for African and Middle Eastern refugees hoping to make a new life in Europe. Director Gianfranco Rosi spent months living on the island to capture the history, culture, and lives of the hundreds of migrants who make their way to the island each week. Fire At Sea focuses on 12-year-old Samuele as he explores the land and attempts to gain mastery of the sea. Fire At Sea received the Golden Bear Award at the 66th Berlin International Festival. (This film is presented in Italian/English with English subtitles, 1hr 54 min).

Fire At Sea shows on Saturday, September 23 @ 12:30 pm and Sunday, September 24 @ 12:30 pm.

Tickets for the Fall International Film Festival are $10.00 per film, $5.00 for part time students, and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule visit www.marshallartistsseries.org

The 2017 Fall International Film Festival is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, KEE 100, B97, WVHU, WAMX, WSAZ, The Herald Dispatch, Marshall University, and the Marshall Artists Series.