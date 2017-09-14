St. Albans man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crime

On February 9, 2017, Carte was stopped by law enforcement conducting surveillance of suspected drug activity when officers saw him leaving a room at the Super 8 motel in Dunbar. After Carte consented to a search, officers found approximately one ounce of crystal methamphetamine in his jacket pocket. Carte admitted that he had gotten the methamphetamine from someone in the motel room, and that he intended sell the drugs and pay that individual with the proceeds.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorneys Eric Bacaj and Haley Bunn are responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.