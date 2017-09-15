Simpson named director of BB&T Center for the Advancement of American Capitalism

Bob Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business, has been named the new director of the BB&T Center for the Advancement of American Capitalism.

The major emphasis of the center is for the promotion of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship education, according to Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college.

“I’m delighted Bob Simpson has returned to the Lewis College of Business as the next director of the BB&T Center for the Advancement of American Capitalism. Bob’s connections with the West Virginia business community and his passion for economic development make him an ideal choice for this important role in external engagement.”

The BB&T Center for the Advancement of American Capitalism was established in 2008 and sponsors a lecture series and an upper-division course in capitalism for business students, among other activities. Simpson said the center makes it possible for the university to grow and prosper.

“The BB&T Center plays an important role in the economic advancement of the region providing educational opportunities for our students and serving as a bridge between the university and the business community,” Simpson said. “Because of this, I feel tremendous pride and honor to serve in this new role. I look forward to continued growth and development for the center and ultimately, the Lewis College of Business.”

