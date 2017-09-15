IrelandWeek includes ﻿“Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Ireland” Panel

) is excited to announce “Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Ireland” a special presentation as part of the connect353 conference at LA Live Regal Theater during IrelandWeek October 16-21, 2017.

connect353 will feature a number of specially crafted panels to educate, promote and synergize trade and cultural relations between Ireland and the United States from technology, gaming, tourism, animation and film & TV. On October 19th, Director Rian Johnson and Producer Ram Bergman will be on hand to talk about their experiences shooting

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

on the beautiful west coast of Ireland.

James Hickey, Chief Executive of the Irish Film Board said

“We’re delighted to support IrelandWeek in its endeavor to showcase the wealth of creative talent coming out of Ireland across the film television and animation industries. The Irish screen sectors are thriving as recently indicated by the huge presence of Irish filmmakers at this year’s Toronto International Film. IrelandWeek promises to showcase the best work from our industry, focused on a wide range of work from the magnificent feature film “The Breadwinner” developed and produced in Kilkenny; to “

Star Wars the Last Jedi

” which filmed on location along the Wild Atlantic Way on Ireland’s west coast. We are looking forward to participating in this unique event and building new partnerships with our colleagues in Los Angeles during IrelandWeek and beyond.”

In addition to connect353, IrelandWeek will present events around Los Angeles featuring arts and culture from Ireland such as famed drag queen/host Panti Bliss,

Goldenhair Live

by Golden Globe-nominated Brian Byrne and Irish celebrity chef Donal Skehan will contribute a special Irish flavored menu in participating bars and restaurants throughout the Los Angeles area.

IrelandWeek aims to capitalize on an enhanced connectivity between Los Angeles and Dublin, by creating a two-way international superhighway, promoting Ireland’s talents to an American audience while encouraging inward investment,

tourism

, jobs and cultural awareness.

Aer Lingus offers non-stop flights from Dublin to Los Angeles and has provided a discount code for people traveling to Los Angeles from Ireland to IrelandWeek - discount code IRLLAX17.

