71,600 Expected to die in 2017 from Drug OD's

The mounting Vietnam War death toll sparked strikes, civil disobedience , and a peace movement. 58,000 casualties occurred during the war. Both in 2016 and based on projections in 2017, more Americans will die from drug overdoses than during the War, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse .

This year the estimate is 71,600 deaths. 64,070 died in 2016; Those numbers stem from a surge from 404,000 to 948,000 active heroin users during 2002-2016.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the deadliest substance in America, took 20,100 American lives in 2016, more than a 100% increase.

However, the number of people misusing opioids has remained steady.

Opioids include both prescription drugs such as hydrocodone or oxycodone as well as illegal drugs like heroin or street fentanyl. Misuse of a narcotic includes using someone else's prescription drugs, using a higher dose than prescribed or buying prescription drugs off the street, a CNN analysis explained.

Approximately 11.8 million Americans misused an opioid based on the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health . Of those, just 8% used heroin. The majority misused prescription painkillers, and the main reason wasn't to get high but to get pain relief.

Cocaine overdose deaths are likely to hit 11,000 in 2017. This partly results from infusing fentanyl into cocaine.

Drug OD's are the leading accidental cause of death for Americans under 50.

For further details, visit:

http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/11/heroin-use-spikes-as-drug-deaths-are-e...

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/08/health/heroin-deaths-samhsa-report/index.html