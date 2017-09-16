DEVELOPING ... W.Va., Ky. Attorneys General Lead Nationwide Initiative To Fight Opioid Abuse

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 19:02 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear will soon announce a broad, bipartisan initiative involving many states that will focus on changing the way the health care system regards non-opioid pain management and therapy.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus