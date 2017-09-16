West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Seeks Public Comment on State Rules with Federal Counterparts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is asking for public comment on a series of state rules that may be more stringent than or equal to similar federal regulations. The rules relate to whitewater rafting, boating, wildlife damage control agents, hunting, trapping, fishing, falconry, fertility control of free roaming wildlife, elk restoration and management, and cooperation between state and federal agencies regarding federal lands within the state.

Public comments are being sought pursuant to West Virginia Code § 29A-3-20(a)(3). This information will be out for public comment until Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Detailed descriptions are available at www.wvdnr.gov/rules.

WVDNR has reviewed and evaluated its rules that have federal counterpart regulations. In accordance with West Virginia Code § 29A-3-20(a)(4), the agency must submit a report to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance and the Legislative Rule-Making Rule Committee on or before November 1, 2017, that includes both a description of the state rules that are more stringent than their federal counterparts and the comments received from this comment period. Comments can be emailed to DNRComments@wv.gov.