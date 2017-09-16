Most read
- 71,600 Expected to die in 2017 from Drug OD's
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- West Virginia American Water Employee Threatened while Attempting Turnoff
- Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers of Equifax Impostor Scam
- IrelandWeek includes “Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Ireland” Panel
- Marshall School of Medicine student receives fellowship to study in the Republic of the Congo
- W.Va. AG Joins Coalition In Letter To Equifax Asking Disabling of Credit Monitoring, Credit Freeze Fees
- West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Seeks Public Comment on State Rules with Federal Counterparts
- DEVELOPING ... W.Va., Ky. Attorneys General Lead Nationwide Initiative To Fight Opioid Abuse
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Seeks Public Comment on State Rules with Federal Counterparts
Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 19:10 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Public comments are being sought pursuant to West Virginia Code § 29A-3-20(a)(3). This information will be out for public comment until Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Detailed descriptions are available at www.wvdnr.gov/rules.
WVDNR has reviewed and evaluated its rules that have federal counterpart regulations. In accordance with West Virginia Code § 29A-3-20(a)(4), the agency must submit a report to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance and the Legislative Rule-Making Rule Committee on or before November 1, 2017, that includes both a description of the state rules that are more stringent than their federal counterparts and the comments received from this comment period. Comments can be emailed to DNRComments@wv.gov.