Wrestling and More Fall Festivities from Barboursville IMAGES

Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 19:37 Photographs by Jim Ellis

Wrestling, a power wheels derby, carnival and lots of street vendors made up the 2017 Barboursville Fall Fest.

Take a closer look at the holds and punches viewed through the lens of Jim Ellis, who indicated that participation climbed this year.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus