Development Authority Reschedules Meeting
One agenda item includes a presentation by SG & A of the area wide final plan. An executive session will follow.
AGENDA
REGULAR MEETING
September 25, 2017
1. Call To Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of the Minutes of the July 24, 2017 Meeting
5. A Review of the July and August 2017 Financial Statements
6. Presentation of Final Area-Wide Plan by SG&A
7. Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivisi