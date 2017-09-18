Most read
- "Spiderman Homecoming" Joins 2017 Elite
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall to host 6th Cyber Safety Summit for middle-school students and local community
- Kids Flock to Inflatables and Barboursville Loves Sno-Biz IMAGES
- Ohio Petition for Constitutional Amendment on 'Puppy Mills' Certified
- Development Authority Reschedules Meeting
- Fellowship-trained cardiologists join School of Medicine faculty
- Leslie Jones Makes 'em Laugh at Keith Wednesday
- W.Va. AG Joins Coalition In Letter To Equifax Asking Disabling of Credit Monitoring, Credit Freeze Fees
Leslie Jones Makes 'em Laugh at Keith Wednesday
Jones officially joined Saturday Night Live during the show's 40th season. Returning for her second season, The New Yorker profiled Jones and Vulture has cited her as an "SNL" standout due to her brash sensibility, humor, and forceful presence." She was nominated for an Emmy Award. Kate McKinnon her colleague from SNL took the trophy.
Jones' film credits include Chris Rock's "Top Five" and Judd Apatow's "Trainwreck."
To purchase tickets, call 304-696-6656 or go to ticketmaster.com.