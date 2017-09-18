Leslie Jones Makes 'em Laugh at Keith Wednesday

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, September 18, 2017 - 06:27 Updated 22 hours ago
Leslie Jones Makes 'em Laugh at Keith Wednesday

Student Activities at Marshall University presents Leslie Jones on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Jones officially joined Saturday Night Live during the show's 40th season. Returning for her second season, The New Yorker profiled Jones and Vulture has cited her as an "SNL" standout due to her brash sensibility, humor, and forceful presence." She was nominated for an Emmy Award. Kate McKinnon her colleague from SNL took the trophy.

Jones' film credits include Chris Rock's "Top Five" and Judd Apatow's "Trainwreck."

To purchase tickets, call 304-696-6656 or go to ticketmaster.com.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus