Fellowship-trained cardiologists join School of Medicine faculty

“We continue to see more and more patients in our region suffering from heart disease and related illnesses,” said Mark A. Studeny, M.D., chair of the department of cardiovascular services at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The addition of these two highly skilled physicians to our team of cardiologists further enhances our abilities to provide advanced cardiac care.”

Irfan, a fellowship-trained, board-certified cardiologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of cardiovascular services at the School of Medicine. After earning his medical degree from Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan, Irfan completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, in Champaign, Illinois, followed by a general cardiology fellowship at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. He is also currently completing a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Louisville. Irfan specializes in non-invasive cardiology and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Okhumale, a fellowship-trained, board-certified electrophysiologist, has been named assistant professor of cardiovascular services at the school of medicine. He earned his medical degree from Windsor University in St. Kitts. He completed his residency in internal medicine at East Carolina University/Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, followed by fellowships in cardiology at Marshall University and electrophysiology at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Okhumale specializes in cardiac electrophysiology, which means he tests, diagnoses and treats patients with abnormal heart rhythms and conditions such as atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and more.

Irfan and Okhumale join nine other cardiologists within the Marshall Health academic health system. They are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Cardiology, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 1249 15th Street, Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-8500.