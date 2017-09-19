HHS commits $144.1 million in additional funding for opioid crisis

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded an additional $144.1 million in grants to prevent and treat opioid addiction in support of President Trump’s commitment to combat the opioid crisis. The grants will be administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“Those supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in our local communities are heroes in our nation’s battle against the opioid crisis,” said HHS Secretary Tom Price, M.D. “On our nationwide listening tour, we have heard how critical federal resources can empower their efforts to meet the challenges of substance abuse and addiction, especially with the opioid crisis. These grants will help expand treatment and recovery services to pregnant and postpartum women who are struggling with substance abuse, train our first responders to effectively use overdose reversing drugs, improve access to medication-assisted treatment, and increase long term recovery services. Together, we can heal communities and save lives.”

According to SAMHSA’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2016 an estimated 11.8 million people misused opioids in the past year, including prescription pain relievers and heroin. Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2016 suggests the number of drug overdose deaths, most of them due to opioids will likely top 60,000.

“Opioid use disorders continue to plague our nation,” said Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use. “These funds will support and expand prevention, treatment and recovery services in America’s communities.”

The first four of the six grant programs listed below were authorized in the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) of 2016, (P.L. 114-198). CARA authorized funding to fight the opioid epidemic through prevention, treatment, recovery, overdose reversal, and other efforts. The fifth grant program listed, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), received an increase in funding for opioids in the fiscal year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations bill.

SAMHSA is issuing the funding through the six grant programs listed below in the following amounts:

First Responders – Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act - $44.7 million. The purpose of this program is to provide training and medication for emergency treatment of opioid overdose. https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/awards/2017/SP-17-005

State Pilot Grant for Treatment of Pregnant and Postpartum Women - Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act - $9.8 million. The purpose of the program is to support family-based services for pregnant and postpartum women with a primary diagnosis of a substance use disorder, including opioid use disorders. https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/awards/2017/TI-17-016

Building Communities of Recovery - Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act - $4.6 million. The purpose of this program is to increase the availability of long-term recovery support for substance abuse and addiction. https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/awards/2017/TI-17-015

Improving Access to Overdose Treatment - Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act - $1 million. The purpose of this program is to expand access to FDA-approved drugs or devices for emergency treatment of opioid overdose. https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/awards/2017/SP-17-006

Targeted Capacity Expansion: Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) – Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction - $35 million. The purpose of this program is to expand access to medication-assisted treatment for persons with an opioid use disorder seeking treatment. https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/awards/2017/TI-17-017

Services Grant Program for Residential Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women - $49 million. The purpose of this program is to expand services for women and their children in residential substance abuse treatment facilities, among other services. https://www.samhsa.gov/grants/awards/2017/TI-17-007

The funding will be distributed to 58 recipients, including states, cities, healthcare providers and community organizations. The funds will be awarded for three to five years, subject to availability and depending on the program.

According to an emailed statement to WV Public Radio from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is administering the grant, West Virginia won’t receive any of the $144 million award.

Earlier this year, HHS Secretary Price outlined five strategies to provide the Department with a comprehensive framework to combat the ongoing opioid crisis: improving access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services, including the full range of MAT; targeting the availability and distribution of overdose-reversing drugs; strengthening public health data and reporting; supporting cutting-edge research on pain and addiction; and advancing the practice of pain management.

These awards follow a separate award of $485 million in grants in April 2017 – provided by the 21st Century Cures Act – to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, four U.S. territories, and the free associated states of Palau and Micronesia by SAMHSA for opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery.