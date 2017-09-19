Rocket Boys Fest Honors WV Filmmaker too

WV filmmaker Danny Boyd will be guest at the showing of his three made in West Virginia films as part of the 2017 Rocket Boy Festival which includes a showing of "October Sky" and a 5K run.

The fest runs Sept. 19-22 at New River Community and Technical College in 300 University Drive, Beckley, WV.

"Chillers" shows Tuesday Sept. 19 @ 7 p.m. , "Strangest Dreams Invasion of the Space Preachers," screens Wednesday, Sept. 20 @ 7 p.m. and "Paradise Park" runs Thursday Sept. 21 @ 7 p.m. Director Boyd will be present for a meet and greet/Q and A. which begins at 6 p.m. each evening.

Homer Hickam, Roy Lee Cooke, Jimmie O'Dell Carroll and Billy Rose will hold a meet and greet Friday, Sept 22 @ 6 p.m. with "October Sky " showing at 7 p.m.

The weekend fest schedule is at:

http://www.rocketboysfestival.com/2017_schedule_of_festival_events