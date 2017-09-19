Most read
Rocket Boys Fest Honors WV Filmmaker too
The fest runs Sept. 19-22 at New River Community and Technical College in 300 University Drive, Beckley, WV.
"Chillers" shows Tuesday Sept. 19 @ 7 p.m. , "Strangest Dreams Invasion of the Space Preachers," screens Wednesday, Sept. 20 @ 7 p.m. and "Paradise Park" runs Thursday Sept. 21 @ 7 p.m. Director Boyd will be present for a meet and greet/Q and A. which begins at 6 p.m. each evening.
Homer Hickam, Roy Lee Cooke, Jimmie O'Dell Carroll and Billy Rose will hold a meet and greet Friday, Sept 22 @ 6 p.m. with "October Sky " showing at 7 p.m.
The weekend fest schedule is at:
http://www.rocketboysfestival.com/2017_schedule_of_festival_events