Annual health and wellness fair to be held Sept. 26
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:53 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event is free and open to the public with free health screenings provided by the following:
- Blood pressure screenings by Marshall University School of Nursing and the Cabell Huntington Health Department
- Blood glucose screenings by Marshall Health – Chertow Diabetes Center
- Pulmonary function screenings by Marshall University School of Respiratory Care
- Functional movement screenings by Marshall University School of Physical Therapy
- Skinfolds for body composition, grip strength tests and body mass index (BMI) screenings from Marshall University Department of Exercise Science
- Oral cancer screenings from Marshall Health Dentistry and Oral Surgery
- Vision screenings by Marshall Health Pediatrics
- Flu shots by Marshall Health Family Medicine (insurance card required)
- Free chair massages by students at Triad Tech
The annual health fair is one way the university can promote a healthy lifestyle for everyone in the tri-state area, according to Amy Saunders, director of the university’s Student Health Education Programs.
“We will provide free health screenings for our faculty, staff, students and community members, and offer access to various Marshall Health and university departments that rarely get a chance to interact with our campus community,” said Saunders.
Other participants for the health and wellness fair include:
- Marshall University Brain Injury Group
- Marshall University Campus Recreation Center
- Marshall University Counseling Center
- Marshall University Department of Health Science
- Marshall University Department of Social Work
- Marshall University School of Pharmacy
- Marshall University ROTC
- Marshall University Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics
- Marshall Health Dermatology
- Marshall Health OB/GYN
- Marshall Health Orthopedics
- Marshall Health Medical Home
- DKMS – Bone Marrow Registry
- Phil Cline Family YMCA
- Oasis Behavioral Health