Annual health and wellness fair to be held Sept. 26

Marshall University will sponsor its annual Health and Wellness Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, on the Memorial Student Center plaza.

The event is free and open to the public with free health screenings provided by the following:

Blood pressure screenings by Marshall University School of Nursing and the Cabell Huntington Health Department

Blood glucose screenings by Marshall Health – Chertow Diabetes Center

Pulmonary function screenings by Marshall University School of Respiratory Care

Functional movement screenings by Marshall University School of Physical Therapy

Skinfolds for body composition, grip strength tests and body mass index (BMI) screenings from Marshall University Department of Exercise Science

Oral cancer screenings from Marshall Health Dentistry and Oral Surgery

Vision screenings by Marshall Health Pediatrics

Flu shots by Marshall Health Family Medicine (insurance card required)

Free chair massages by students at Triad Tech

The annual health fair is one way the university can promote a healthy lifestyle for everyone in the tri-state area, according to Amy Saunders, director of the university’s Student Health Education Programs.

“We will provide free health screenings for our faculty, staff, students and community members, and offer access to various Marshall Health and university departments that rarely get a chance to interact with our campus community,” said Saunders.

Other participants for the health and wellness fair include: