More than 90 employers expected to attend Fall Career Expo

Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will conduct its annual Fall Career Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the university’s Huntington campus. The expo is open to all Marshall students, faculty and alumni. Employers will be sharing information about part-time, full-time and internship positions.

More than 90 employers are expected to have recruiters at the event representing business, IT/computer science, health care, education, corrections and many other fields. A complete list of employers planning to attend the Career Expo is available at www.marshall.edu/career-services/career-expo.

Denise Hogsett, director of the Office of Career Education, said students are encouraged to dress professionally and come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes. Hogsett said even if students are not looking for a job, attending the expo presents an excellent networking opportunity.

In preparation for the event, students may visit Career Services or watch for information tables in the student center lobby for assistance with building a professional resume, tips on talking to recruiters and networking effectively, and how to introduce themselves to recruiters using their “elevator speech” or “30 second commercial.”

For more information about the event, please contact Debby Stoler by phone at 304-696-6679 or by e-mail at stolerd@marshall.edu or the Career Services front desk at 304-696-2370 or career-services@marshall.edu.