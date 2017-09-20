Most read
- COLUMN: Forgotten, then Revived, Huntington Tunnel Stirs Anger
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntingtton Council Agenda for Monday Announced
- AG Announces Capital-Huntington As Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of The Week
- National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration to be held at Stonewall Resort State Park, Sept. 23- 24
- School of Medicine hosts prenatal substance abuse and exposure roundtable
- Fellowship-trained cardiologists join School of Medicine faculty
- Two Opportunities to Meet Mayor Williams
- ON STAGE This Weekend
School of Medicine hosts prenatal substance abuse and exposure roundtable
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:59 Updated 1 day ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
West Virginia leads the nation in NAS—a group of health problems affecting newborns exposed to multiple drugs while in utero.
The three-hour roundtable was part of the 2017 West Virginians for Affordable Health Care’s Kids’ Health Roundtable Series.
Panelists included School of Medicine faculty members James Becker, M.D., and Sean Loudin, M.D., as well as Marianana Footo-Linz, Ph.D., chair of the university’s psychology department. Additionally, Ron Stollings, M.D., an internal medicine physician, state senator and graduate of the School of Medicine, and others served on the 12-member panel moderated by Rahul Gupta, M.D., MPH, the state commissioner of West Virginia’s Bureau for Public Health.