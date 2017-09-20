Most read
- COLUMN: Forgotten, then Revived, Huntington Tunnel Stirs Anger
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntingtton Council Agenda for Monday Announced
- AG Announces Capital-Huntington As Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of The Week
- National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration to be held at Stonewall Resort State Park, Sept. 23- 24
- School of Medicine hosts prenatal substance abuse and exposure roundtable
- Fellowship-trained cardiologists join School of Medicine faculty
- Two Opportunities to Meet Mayor Williams
- ON STAGE This Weekend
Child Passenger Safety Week Designated by Mayor Williams
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 13:05 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
The Huntington Highway Safety Office and St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Trauma Services Department and TIPS Program will conduct a free child safety seat clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the St. Mary’s Medical Center Education Building, located at 2853 5th Ave. The event is open to everyone who wants to learn the proper way to install their child safety seat or just needs a little confirmation that they have installed their child’s safety seat in the safest possible manner.