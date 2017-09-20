Child Passenger Safety Week Designated by Mayor Williams

The Huntington Highway Safety Office and St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Trauma Services Department and TIPS Program will conduct a free child safety seat clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the St. Mary’s Medical Center Education Building, located at 2853 5th Ave. The event is open to everyone who wants to learn the proper way to install their child safety seat or just needs a little confirmation that they have installed their child’s safety seat in the safest possible manner.