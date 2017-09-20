Two Opportunities to Meet Mayor Williams

 Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 13:25 Updated 1 day ago

There are two great opportunities to connect with Mayor Steve Williams on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The first is "Coffee With the Mayor" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center Lobby.

The second is "Bike With the Mayor" at 6 p.m. This six-mile, family friendly bike ride will begin at the Ritter Park picnic shelter and will include parts of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health.

