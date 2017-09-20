Most read
- COLUMN: Forgotten, then Revived, Huntington Tunnel Stirs Anger
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntingtton Council Agenda for Monday Announced
- AG Announces Capital-Huntington As Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of The Week
- National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration to be held at Stonewall Resort State Park, Sept. 23- 24
- School of Medicine hosts prenatal substance abuse and exposure roundtable
- Fellowship-trained cardiologists join School of Medicine faculty
- Two Opportunities to Meet Mayor Williams
- ON STAGE This Weekend
Huntingtton Council Agenda for Monday Announced
Items on the agenda include appointing Bob Trocin to the Water Quality Board, case management services for the Women's Empowerment Program, a building code alteration, a lease agreement with Children's Place, and support for the Roads to Prosperity initiative.
A G E N D A
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
September 25, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS OF WEST VIRGINIA REGARDING CASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT AND ADDICTION RECOVERY (W.E.A.R.) PROGRAM
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1739 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF BOB TROCIN TO THE WATER QUALITY BOARD/HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks
8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON SUPPORTING THE “ROADS TO PROSPERITY” INITIATIVE
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
10. Good & Welfare