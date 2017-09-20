Huntingtton Council Agenda for Monday Announced

 Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 13:32 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Items on the agenda include appointing Bob Trocin to the Water Quality Board, case management services for the Women's Empowerment Program, a building code alteration, a lease agreement with Children's Place, and support for the Roads to Prosperity initiative.

A G E N D A

 

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

September 25, 2017

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS OF WEST VIRGINIA REGARDING CASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT AND ADDICTION RECOVERY (W.E.A.R.) PROGRAM

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1739 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF BOB TROCIN TO THE WATER QUALITY BOARD/HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

 

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON SUPPORTING THE “ROADS TO PROSPERITY” INITIATIVE

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

10. Good & Welfare

