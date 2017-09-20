National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration to be held at Stonewall Resort State Park, Sept. 23- 24

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to Stonewall Resort State Park in Lewis County for West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 23-24. The event is the state’s largest outdoor hunting and fishing show, with more than 50 vendors exhibiting hunting, fishing and conservation-related merchandise and information.

Staff from the Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections will be available throughout the weekend to assist visitors in learning skills and to answer any questions.

Byron Ferguson, longbow exhibition shooter, will perform hourling shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days. Returning this year is Neal James of Animal Planet’s “Call of the Wildman” show. He will be on-site to meet visitors and play his banjo. Additionally, James will be visiting local schools, retailers and th Veterans Affairs Hospital in Clarksburg before performing at the National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration.

The Outdoor Youth Challenge will take place both Saturday and Sunday. Youth ages 6-18 may participate and will be eligible to win prizes, such as a lifetime hunting and fishing license and other hunting- and fishing-related items. Youth who compete in the five scored events also can win a scholarship to Conservation Camp.

Seminars on wild game cooking, snakes, coyote calling and hunting, waterfowl hunting with dogs and recording your own hunts will be presented each day. The event is open Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and free for children 15 and younger. Complete schedules are available at www.wvdnr.gov under the “Special Opportunities” heading. The event is cosponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Wildlife Federation.