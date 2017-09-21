ON STAGE This Weekend

Show lineup for the week, beginning Tues, Sept 19, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees

"Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" (Play)

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson

Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 8pm

Fri Sept 29 at 8pm and 11:30pm

Sat Sept 30 at 8pm

Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2:30pm

$17 Adults / $15 Senior and Student

(Fri Sept 22 - Get 50% off 2 or more adult tickets)

(Sat Sept 23 - Hospitality Night: Free refreshments)

724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

actors-guild.com

304.485.1300

"Smoke on the Mountain" (Musical)

Jenny Wiley Theatre

Sept 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30pm

Matinees Sept 10 and 17 at 3pm

Jenny Wiley Mainstage

Jenny Willey State Park, Pikeville, KY

$18 Adult / $13 Youth

1.877.CALLJWT

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com



UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)

By Beth Henley

Directed by Jim Maggard

Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)

Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm

JB Sowards Theatre

1400 College Drive Ashland, KY

$10 Adults / $5 Seniors and Children 6-10 / FREE Children 5 and under / $5 ACTC Students & Employees / $8 per person for group of 10 or more

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

directed by Gene Anthony

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)

Paramount Players

Mon Sept 25 at 6pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave

Ashland, KY

SHOW DATES: Oct 27, 28, 2017

For info call Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta at 606-324-3124 x311.

AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)

Alban Arts Center

Sat Oct 7 at 1pm

Sun Oct 8 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children

SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017