ON STAGE This Weekend

 Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 02:57 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Show lineup for the week, beginning Tues, Sept 19, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed.

ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Princess Diana: The Musical" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center


1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees
paramountartscenter.com

"Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" (Play)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson
Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 8pm
Fri Sept 29 at 8pm and 11:30pm
Sat Sept 30 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2:30pm
$17 Adults / $15 Senior and Student
(Fri Sept 22 - Get 50% off 2 or more adult tickets)
(Sat Sept 23 - Hospitality Night: Free refreshments)
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
actors-guild.com
304.485.1300

"Smoke on the Mountain" (Musical)
Jenny Wiley Theatre
Sept 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30pm
Matinees Sept 10 and 17 at 3pm
Jenny Wiley Mainstage
Jenny Willey State Park, Pikeville, KY
$18 Adult / $13 Youth
1.877.CALLJWT

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com


UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)
By Beth Henley
Directed by Jim Maggard
Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)
Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm
JB Sowards Theatre
1400 College Drive Ashland, KY
$10 Adults / $5 Seniors and Children 6-10 / FREE Children 5 and under / $5 ACTC Students & Employees / $8 per person for group of 10 or more

“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org

_____________
AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Mon Sept 25 at 6pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave
Ashland, KY
SHOW DATES: Oct 27, 28, 2017
For info call Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta at 606-324-3124 x311.

AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Sat Oct 7 at 1pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children
SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017

   
