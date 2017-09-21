Mayor Told Council About Tunnel Closure Plans

The West Huntington Neighborhood Association meets at this hour with the pedestrian tunnel closure on its plate. About 50 community residents cleaned and painted the underpass near Colonial Lanes and Jackson Avenue this summer. Public works director Jim Insco provided permission to go forward.

However, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams responded Thursday afternoon that he told council members at the last meeting of plans to shut down the passage.

"David, city council asked about the tunnel at the last council meeting and I told them I was having options presented to me as to how to close the tunnel. Council asked questions and I answered them. If any council member said they didn't know plans were being made to close the tunnel, they weren't listening."

Volunteers appear split. Some accept that they did something good for the community and plans (apparently) changed. Others feel that their gesture has become a hot political potato, perhaps, due to the publicity shined on it during the clean up.

DEVELOPING.....