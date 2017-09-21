Most read
Mayor Told Council About Tunnel Closure Plans
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:22 by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent
However, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams responded Thursday afternoon that he told council members at the last meeting of plans to shut down the passage.
"David, city council asked about the tunnel at the last council meeting and I told them I was having options presented to me as to how to close the tunnel. Council asked questions and I answered them. If any council member said they didn't know plans were being made to close the tunnel, they weren't listening."
Volunteers appear split. Some accept that they did something good for the community and plans (apparently) changed. Others feel that their gesture has become a hot political potato, perhaps, due to the publicity shined on it during the clean up.
DEVELOPING.....