Charleston heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for drug crime
Withrow admitted that on August 18, 2016, he sold nearly two grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team. The drug deal took place at his apartment on Washington Avenue in Charleston. As part of his plea agreement, Withrow further admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment, including that he was responsible for distributing at least 25 grams of heroin in the area.
The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.
This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.