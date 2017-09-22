Most read
West Virginia’s Archery and Crossbow Seasons Open Sept. 30
Friday, September 22, 2017 - 03:46 Updated 20 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Black bear
Bear hunters must buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS) in addition to a base license (nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License). Two bear may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh or Wyoming counties.
Other than the Class DS stamp, no additional stamps are needed to harvest bears during the archery and crossbow season, except for nonresidents hunting on the National Forest (Class I). The daily bag limit for bear remains one bear per day.
Deer
Hunters must purchase stamps if they wish to harvest additional deer during the archery season. One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one per stamp).
Underage residents are required to purchase a Class RB stamp to take additional archery deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.
Hunters should take note that in 23 counties or portions thereof, they must take an antlerless archery deer before harvesting a second antlered deer. Additional archery stamps must be purchased before the start of the deer archery season.
Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow season. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day. However, only one antlered deer may be taken in the same day during any season.
Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties (Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming). In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In these counties, crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.
Wild boar
The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The season bag limit is one boar.
For more information on hunting regulations, hunters should consult the 2017-2018 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available at any WVDNR office, license agent or at the WVDNR website, www.wvdnr.gov.