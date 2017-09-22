Local Firm Hires Design Intern

Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio announces their latest intern, Megan Stalter, of Baltimore, Ohio. Megan is a senior at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she is studying Interior Architecture. Along with her education, she brings her experience from a previous internship at Ohio Desk in Cleveland, Ohio. Megan’s additional extra-curricular activities at Ohio University include membership in the Design Group, an interior architecture program, as well as the Art Ambassadors, a leadership and business organization. Her plans after graduation include earning a graduate degree in Architecture, to complement the Interior Architecture degree she will complete this spring in 2018.

Megan says she originally planned to work strictly in the commercial design field, but comments, “now that I have been an intern at Copper Leaf, I really appreciate the variety of projects, having worked with both commercial and residential clients, as well as the fast paced work style. Having the opportunity to help people create new spaces in their own homes has been especially rewarding.”

Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio has a long history of offering a comprehensive internship program, and gives students in-depth and hands-on experiential learning while they support the design staff, work with clients, and learn the daily operations of an interior design and project management firm.

Copper Leaf owner, Pamela Holschuh, ASID, is herself an alumnus of Ohio University, where she has also served on the teaching staff. Pamela started her company in 1996 in Marietta, and since grown it to an award-winning interior design and project management firm serving both residential and commercial clients.

Additional information on the company, including a full portfolio can be found at www.copperleafinteriors.com , by visiting the offices and showroom at 415 Gilman Avenue, Marietta, Ohio, or calling 740-373-9993.