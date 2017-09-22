Most read
Local Firm Hires Design Intern
Megan says she originally planned to work strictly in the commercial design field, but comments, “now that I have been an intern at Copper Leaf, I really appreciate the variety of projects, having worked with both commercial and residential clients, as well as the fast paced work style. Having the opportunity to help people create new spaces in their own homes has been especially rewarding.”
Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio has a long history of offering a comprehensive internship program, and gives students in-depth and hands-on experiential learning while they support the design staff, work with clients, and learn the daily operations of an interior design and project management firm.
Copper Leaf owner, Pamela Holschuh, ASID, is herself an alumnus of Ohio University, where she has also served on the teaching staff. Pamela started her company in 1996 in Marietta, and since grown it to an award-winning interior design and project management firm serving both residential and commercial clients.
Additional information on the company, including a full portfolio can be found at www.copperleafinteriors.com , by visiting the offices and showroom at 415 Gilman Avenue, Marietta, Ohio, or calling 740-373-9993.