Marshall Men's Soccer Plays to 2-2 Draw at Northern Kentucky
The Thundering Herd got on the board first as senior Brayan Lopez-Mendez sent in a penalty kick in the fifth minute. The Norse tied the match at 1-1 in the 38th minute, but the Herd regained the lead in the 41st minute. Senior defender Jascha Glueckschalt sent a pass to freshman Lewis Knight who played it into the box where freshman Pedro Dolabella put in the header. It was Dolabella’s third goal of the season.
NKU tied it up again in the 55th minute on a penalty kick. The match remained deadlocked at 2-2 through regulation and through two overtime periods. It is the first draw of the season from Marshall.
Senior Nate Himes started the match but exited in the 18th minute and was replaced by freshman Kyle Winquist in his first collegiate action.
UP NEXT
Marshall will be back on the pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Fort Wayne.
#IAmBecauseWeAre
For all the latest information about Marshall men's soccer, follow @HerdMSoccer on Twitter and Instagram, as well as Marshall University Soccer on Facebook.