Austin's Coming to Downtown Huntington; Hello Grape Pineapple, Pina Colada

Taylor Strickland and Timothy Ruff II, grandchildren of owner Joyce Snyder, signed a lease this week to open a downtown Huntington location. It will be at The Market, 803 Third Avenue, in a space formerly known as Robby's/Wild Dawg Saloon.

Austin's Homemade Ice Cream which has offered unique flavors since 1947 from it's C Street location in Ceredo, WV, will be coming to Third Avenue in Downtown Huntington.

"We are opening a second location at The Market- located at 803 3rd Ave! We plan to open in the next couple of months and will keep you posted on the progress. Taylor & Timothy (Joyce's Grandchildren) are heading up this new venture and are pictured here with the signed lease agreement. We are so excited to expand and make Austin's more accessible for everyone in the Tri-State area year round," Strickland wrote on FB. They can be followed @ Austin's at The Market.

The Ceredo location has over 30 flavors, many original to the store and location. A recent article indicated that Grape Pineapple is their "signature" flavor. owner Joyce Snyder said in a spring interview , "no one else has."

The new location will open in a couple of months.

