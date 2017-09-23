BREAKING ... Body Recovered at Guyan Boat Dock

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 15:53 Photos by Crystal St. Clair

A body has been recovered from the river at the Guyandotte Boat Dock, according to Capt. Hank Dial, Huntington Police Department Patrol Bureau. Cabell County EMS, the Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Police took part in the recovery Saturday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.

Dial declined to provide further details.

Social media indicates that a man fishing saw non intact remains in the river and called 911.

