Greek Restaurant Announced for The Market

Mayor Steve Williams joined local real estate developers and a restaurateur in announcing a new restaurant this morning that will open on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington in December.

Navarino Bay, a modern Greek restaurant, will be the first tenant at The Market, a new, free-flowing dining, retail and shopping complex. The Market will host eight businesses and feature an outdoor dining area that will also serve as a walkway connecting 3rd Avenue to 3 1/2 Alley and 4th Avenue.

Austin's Home Made Ice Cream has also agreed to open in the Market.



Navarino Bay is the brainchild of Yiorgie Alexandropoulos, a Huntington resident whose family has been involved for years in St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Festival. The festival is now in its 35th year and kicks off this Friday.

Alexandropoulos said Navarino Bay will take up 3,000 square feet of space on the mezzanine level of The Market and will offer modern Greek concept with influences from France, Spain and Italy.

“Huntington hasn’t had a Greek restaurant since the 1970s, so I wanted to bring something a little different to the table,” he said.

The Market is the latest project from Huntington real estate developers Phil Nelson and Jim Weiler, also known as Capital Venture Corp. The Market will have a similar feel to North Market in Columbus and the Capitol Market in Charleston, Nelson said. More tenants will be announced in the coming weeks, but The Market will feature a grocery store, beer and wine store and additional dining options, he said.

A grand opening is planned for spring 2018.