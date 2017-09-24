Cancer Warrior Completes Seeing 50 States Bucket List

It has been a lifelong dream of Karla's to visit all 50 states before her 50th birthday. She accomplished that feat today -- just three days shy of her 50th birthday -- when her family flew into Tri-State Airport and visited Huntington.

According to a release from the City of Huntington, "the journey has not been easy because Karla is fighting cancer. Her strength and courage are admirable, and we are proud to recognize her today as an honorary citizen of Huntington."

Karla and her family received the red-carpet treatment. They rode in a stretch limo, ate lunch at Backyard, met with Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert at the Memorial Fountain, received a mayoral proclamation designating it as Karla Peter Day in the City of Huntington, and received a police escort back to the airport courtesy of the Huntington Police Department. Karla's youngest son, Levi, even got to ride in the front seat of the police cruiser.