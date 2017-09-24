$800,000 STEM grant to bolster graduate education

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the university’s College of Science have received a nearly $800,000 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to enhance graduate education opportunities.

Uma Sundaram, M.D., vice dean for research and graduate education at the School of Medicine, will serve as the principal investigator.

“This funding will support research opportunities for students across our health sciences spectrum,” Sundaram said. “Marshall University continues to expand its doctoral educational programs and through financial support like this HEPC grant we stand ready to address the public health needs of West Virginians and central Appalachia.”

Sundaram says the grant will support graduate fellowship positions in a number of research areas including obesity and related diseases, cell biology, neurobiology of addiction, toxicology and environmental health, and cardiovascular diseases. It will also build the school’s internal capacity to attract high-quality students from dozens of undergraduate institutions in West Virginia and around the country.

Additional details can be found at www.jcesom.marshall.edu/research.

Charles C. Somerville, Ph.D., dean of the college of science, said the interdisciplinary initiative will strengthen the university’s research operation on many levels.

“This year the STEM Fellows Grant Program was expanded to include support for graduate students in disciplines housed in the College of Science,” Somerville said. “In addition to creating much-needed opportunities to grow core graduate programs in the college, this funding will generate new avenues for collaboration between the School of Medicine and the College of Science. I am very appreciative of Dr. Sundaram’s leadership in preparing the proposal, and for HEPC’s support of graduate programs. We are excited to grow the interdisciplinary STEM research and education programs that will be supported by this grant.”

The STEM Fellows Grant Program is funded by the HEPC’s Division of Science and Research under the direction of Jan R. Taylor, Ph.D.

“Graduate fellowships are so important for student success,” Taylor said. “This grant will assist Marshall with recruiting strong students who will help meet West Virginia’s health and environmental challenges.”

Graduate degree programs currently available at Marshall in STEM fields are available at http://www.marshall.edu/graduate/select-your-degree-or-certificate-program/select-your-degree-or-certificate-program/.