UPDATE.... Public Plans to Defend the Tunnel

An otherwise relatively routine Huntington City Council meeting may take longer for public input --- on a decision to shut a mostly off the radar pedestrian tunnel at W. Fifth Street. Once volunteers painted and cleaned the tunnel under CSX railroad tracks, it's found new scrutiny and apparently more use.

However, public safety has been raised ---- after all of the decrepit , defaced years --- for shutting the foot underpass down and, perhaps, filling in the relic from the late 30s when Owens Illinois operated on the other side of the tracks.

Social media has batted the issue around and a conversation is planned at tonight's council meeting.

Of all the suggestions, adding more lighting, a surveillance camera, and, perhaps, regulate the hours of use seems most reasonable.

Donna Wilson, a longtime employee of the Padlock located on the southside of the pedestrian tunnel has stated she knows of no OD deaths or murders at the underground venue.

"I have worked at the paddock for over 9 yrs . I see a lot of people use this tunnel, from joggers, bikers, families going to the park, people who walk to do their shopping , laundry etc. I personally don't know of any overdoses or murders in the tunnel .

"Yes, I have seen some shady people, but I can say that since the tunnel has been cleaned I have seen less of the shady ! In my years of seeing the tunnel I saw the city clean it once that I know of and put new lights in it , but not pressure washed or painted like we the good citizens did , I work beside it and have for years. five days a week , and seen more good than bad !

And the cops have run a lot of the drug people away from here, after the cleanup many people have came to look and walk through it and take pics.

Patrick Stubblefield responded on social media:

Ms. J.B., whose parents have lived next to it for 35 years, added:

On the other hand, CMD wrote:

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Sept. 25 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.