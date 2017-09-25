No identification on Woman's Body Parts Yet

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:29 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police continue investigating the discovery of a woman's body parts found Saturday afternoon at the Guyan Boat Docks. A fisherman reported the finding to 911.

An autopsy has been  completed by the medical examiner, but no identification has been released.

WSAZ interviewed Tabbatha Thompson whose children had gone there to play on Saturday.

Thompson explained that the dock is a "scary, terrifying area," especially since she has four children. Her brother overdosed at that location.

Police have said that the investigation has moved past the boat dock and it has reopened.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus