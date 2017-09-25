No identification on Woman's Body Parts Yet

Huntington Police continue investigating the discovery of a woman's body parts found Saturday afternoon at the Guyan Boat Docks. A fisherman reported the finding to 911.

An autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner, but no identification has been released.

WSAZ interviewed Tabbatha Thompson whose children had gone there to play on Saturday.

Thompson explained that the dock is a "scary, terrifying area," especially since she has four children. Her brother overdosed at that location.

Police have said that the investigation has moved past the boat dock and it has reopened.