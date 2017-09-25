Most read
No identification on Woman's Body Parts Yet
Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:29 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
An autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner, but no identification has been released.
WSAZ interviewed Tabbatha Thompson whose children had gone there to play on Saturday.
Thompson explained that the dock is a "scary, terrifying area," especially since she has four children. Her brother overdosed at that location.
Police have said that the investigation has moved past the boat dock and it has reopened.