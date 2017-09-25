BREAKING... WV Auditor Reviewing City Pension Funds; Huntington Finances Ahead of Projections

 Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:37 Updated 4 hours ago

The WV State Auditor's Office oversight division has been reviewing the Huntington Police and Fire Pension Funds, according to a brief statement made by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams at a Sept. 25 Finance Meeting. He said the results should be known in a few weeks.

During the same report, he indicated that new fiscal year revenues are currently ahead of projections.

