Marshall offers ‘DIY’ upholstery class through Nov. 20

Marshall University is once again offering its popular “do-it-yourself” upholstery class beginning Monday, Oct. 2, for those in the community who would like to learn how to reupholster and repair furniture, or perhaps finish a project they started in a summer session.

John Richardson, an upholsterer for the university’s residence halls, said the class is $159 for eight sessions, with two-and-a-half hours dedicated to each session.

“The class is much more than just the art of upholstery,” Richardson said. “Each student has their own goals as well as their own chairs to recover. We learn safety in a work environment, how to handle tools and air equipment as well as upholstery and woodworking tools.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs and fabric for the class, which is limited to six students and is open to ages 18 to adult. (Fabric may be obtained after the first class session.) Sessions will take place Mondays from Oct. 2 to Nov. 20. Each session will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the university’s air-conditioned Dewco Building behind Huntington’s 5th Avenue Sheetz.

Interested participants can register directly at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Fall-2017-CampsCourses-C15.aspx.

For more information about the DIY upholstery class, contact Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or call 304-696-6607.