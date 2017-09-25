Most read
September Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market is September 29th
Local funk band The Heavy Hitters will provide the musical accompaniment. Their groovy, jazzy ways will have you dancing on the patio.
While attending the market guests may also peruse the the shops at Heritage Station including Birds of a Feather, Brand Yourself, and The Red Caboose. SIP Wine and Whiskey Bar will be open for food and beverages.
This month the market will feature local artists and artisans, including:
Abbey Shae Bakes - homemade artisan macarons
Michelle Alford - geekery and woodworking
Decayed Desires - jewelry and mixed media
Brandon Clark - painting and woodburning
Michelle Horan - ceramics, fiber, mixed media
Kathryn Thompson - mixed media Ben Higginbotham - wirewrapping
Lilly Dyer - photography Gina Boyd Mullins - fine art
Artists, artisans, and performers interested in participating in future Artisan Markets may call Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or go to www.facebook.com/OfftheRailsArtsMarket for more information.