September Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market is September 29th

(Huntington, WV) The Shops at Heritage Station will host the September Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market on Friday, September 29th, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Heritage Station is located in the heart of downtown Huntington at 210 11th Street. The market will feature live music and the works of a variety of local artisans. The Market is a free family-friendly event that includes children’s activities.

Local funk band The Heavy Hitters will provide the musical accompaniment. Their groovy, jazzy ways will have you dancing on the patio.

While attending the market guests may also peruse the the shops at Heritage Station including Birds of a Feather, Brand Yourself, and The Red Caboose. SIP Wine and Whiskey Bar will be open for food and beverages.

This month the market will feature local artists and artisans, including:

Abbey Shae Bakes - homemade artisan macarons

Michelle Alford - geekery and woodworking

Decayed Desires - jewelry and mixed media

Brandon Clark - painting and woodburning

Michelle Horan - ceramics, fiber, mixed media

Kathryn Thompson - mixed media Ben Higginbotham - wirewrapping

Lilly Dyer - photography Gina Boyd Mullins - fine art

Artists, artisans, and performers interested in participating in future Artisan Markets may call Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or go to www.facebook.com/OfftheRailsArtsMarket for more information.