Marshall Health extends Pediatric Nowcare hours

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, Marshall Health will offer longer walk-in hours at its Pediatric Nowcare clinic at 5170 U.S. Route 60, Door D, in Huntington.

The walk-in clinic will be open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., effective Oct. 1. No appointment is necessary.

Experienced pediatricians and staff from Marshall Pediatrics provide walk-in care to pediatric patients for a variety of minor injuries and unexpected illnesses.

In addition to a rotating schedule of physicians from Marshall Pediatrics, Christopher H. McKeand, M.D. (below left), has been appointed assistant professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.



He will exclusively see walk-in patients at the Pediatric Nowcare clinic. McKeand returns to his alma mater following 13 years in Immediate Care at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He earned his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he also completed his pediatric residency.

For more information, contact Marshall Pediatrics at 304-399-4422 or go to www.marshallhealth.org/walkin. For after-hours questions or concerns, please call 681-203-5973.