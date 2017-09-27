Pharmacists with Marshall University and Marshall Health recognized at annual state meeting

Former Marshall University School of Pharmacy Dean Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., and John H. Hudson, Pharm. D., a clinical pharmacist with Marshall Health, were honored Saturday, Sept. 23, at the West Virginia Pharmacists Association’s annual convention in Charleston, West Virginia.

Yingling, who is both a pharmacist and a physician, received the Bowl of Hygeia Award in recognition of his community service. In addition to his volunteer work with several international medical missions, Yingling was pivotal in creation of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy in 2011. He was subsequently named founding dean and guided the school through its infancy and accreditation. He retired as dean in June, but maintains his medical practice at Marshall Health.

In receiving the award, Yingling credited the faculty and staff at the pharmacy school.

“I am confident that my recognition is in large part attributable to the amazing efforts and accomplishments of our ‘pharmily,’” Yingling said. “I am humbled and proud to receive this award.”

Yingling graduated from pharmacy school at West Virginia University and was one of 100 inductees to WVU’s School of Pharmacy Hall of Fame in 2014. Following pharmacy school, Yingling pursued a career in medicine, graduating from Marshall’s School of Medicine in 1985. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has served as an honorary visiting academic fellow in clinical pharmacology at the University of Southampton in Southampton, England.

Hudson is a recipient of the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, recognizing his excellence and outstanding contributions to the WVPA and his community. He is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the areas of gastroenterology and infectious disease with Marshall Internal Medicine with an emphasis on hepatitis C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and rheumatoid arthritis. Hudson also serves as an adjunct faculty member for the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

Hudson received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Charleston.

The Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award is sponsored by Pharmacists Mutual Companies.