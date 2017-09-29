Huntington's Bunny Bombshell to Host Cosplay Panel at Parkersburg Pop Con Sept. 30 IMAGES

Professional cosplayer and model, Bunny Bombshell (who is originally from Huntington) joins Walking Dead "extra" Jeremy Ambler, and illustrator Tim Shinn at the second annual Parkersburg Pop Con Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus. Admission is $5.00.

"

Bunny will portray Cammy White , a character who appeared in the Street Fighter video game series. Cammy has also been featured in various official comics and merchandise, as well as in the crossover series Marvel vs. Capcom and Capcom vs. SNK. The character has been well received, with commentators often noting her sex appeal. Cammy is also one of the most popular characters in the series, often winning polls regarding fans who want to see her appear in new Street Fighter titles and spin-offs.

In addition to selling autographed photos at her table, she will host a panel at 3:30 p.m. which also features WVU Parkersburg Alumnus Justin Williamson "Mr. J", and Miranda Fitzjurls.

Having performed modeling and cosplay professionally for twelve years, Bunny attributes her continued success to relying upon "my own love for creativity and self expression."

She has been drawn by several comic book artists and has been cosplaying for 12 years. Bunny has portrayed several characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, She-Ra, Android 18, Spider-Gwen and Elsa.

She takes her stage name from Sailor Moon (Bunny) and pin-up (Bombshell).



Bunny explains that cosplay is a means of character appreciation and a form of art. "Cosplay is a way for me to show off things I love." She explained that most fans begin cosplaying "characters that they see themselves as, that they idolize or look up to whether as children or as adults. For me it's the ultimate way of showing appreciation to these characters and what they symbolize."

It still involves significant planning and challenging work to "get a game plan together" for your character. She does not hand-make costumes from scratch stating that's "way out of my skill level," adding that her specialty is to "detail and modify."

"I've been known to work on costumes up until the night before or morning of," she said.



During a Chillin' You Tube interview, Bunny said that Sailor Moon is the cosplay she is most known for.

Other popular cosplays for her are Catwoman, Elsa and Valkyrie

She has had a busy 2017 cosplay con tour so far, appearing as Queenie Goldstein at Charcon in Charleston WV, Catwoman at Pikeville ComiCon in Pikeville KY, Valkyrie at WV Pop Con in Morgantown WV, and she will be Cammy this weekend at Parkersburg Pop Con.

More convention and event appearances will be added in the coming months. Check out her facebook page for bookings: https://www.facebook.com/BunnyBombshell



