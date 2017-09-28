State Stature Mandates Council Ordinance for Closure of "Way"

A Herald Dispatch poll has keeping the tunnel open running 4-1 against closure.

Some members of the Huntington community particularly neighbors on the West and South entrances to the W. 5th Street pedestrian tunnel have expressed strong pro and con expressions concerning the fate of the walkway refurbished by community members.

Mayor Steve Williams during the Huntington City Council work session strongly insisted it would be "his" decision, not council's, and "his" decision would seek input from administrative department heads.

However, a WV State Statute pointed out to HNN by former city councilman and co-city charter writer Tom McCallister apparently tosses the ball back to council members.

WV 8-11-3 specifies what types of actions municipalities may take and how. The code mandates that council ordinance is necessary for multiple items. These include taxes, business licenses, and bonds.

(7) states: Laying out or vacating a public street, avenue, road, alley or way;

McCallister compared the circumstance to Congress acting , not the President to pass legislation.

Williams told council that he would not be "bashful" making a decision and that unless the amount totaled over $15,000 , it was not a council decision.

"That's price he can't exceed has noting to do of power of council to enact ordinance," McCallister said, adding that a public hearing on closure is necessary.

A dictionary described "way" as a pathway or other transportation styled element.

