West Virginia FILMmakers Festival to Bestow Pinnacle Award to Pam Haynes

SUTTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia FILMmakers Festival plans to present to Pam Haynes, former director of the West Virginia Film Office, the recipient of its rare Pinnacle Award for her outstanding service to West Virginia's film industry. The only other time the Pinnacle Award was given was in 2005 to West Virginia native and Oscar-nominated producer Morgan Spurlock. The award will be presented to Haynes during the annual festival's awards reception on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Landmark Studio for the Arts in Sutton.

"I have worked with Pam for the past five years as Festival Director,” Campbell said. “There was never a time that Pam was not available or worked to assist us in making WVFF a success. She was an endless cheerleader for WV film and worked tirelessly promoting WV, our unique historical locations and tax exempt status to filmmakers. Most importantly, she brought film education to the state which is imperative considering that none of our colleges or universities have a film department. The Film Institute Training Seminars (F.I.T.S.) offered training as a Production Assistant and an Assistant Director to name a few. WVians were able to work on television shows and movies in the state because of the F.I.T.S. training. Without Pam's commitment and realizing what the state needed to do to support production, we wouldn't have had The Glass Castle or Super 8, for example, shoot in WV."

“When I was informed that the WVFF's Board of Directors was presenting me with its Pinnacle Award, I was immediately humbled,” Haynes said. “Without a doubt, I have enjoyed working in the state's film industry in multiple capacities since 1997 and contributing toward a positive economic impact for the state. And to be the recipient of the same award bestowed upon my dear friend, Morgan Spurlock, is an amazing honor.”

Haynes's service to the film industry runs deep. In 2003, she was appointed by Governor Bob Wise to serve as director of the West Virginia Film Office in the Department of Commerce in July 2003. For 14 years, she oversaw all functions of the office, including administering the West Virginia Film Industry Investment Act, an economic development incentive program designed to recruit film industry productions to conduct business in West Virginia. Since the program's inception in 2008, Haynes and her team were responsible for generating more than $60 million in direct spending in West Virginia.

Haynes is a graduate of an intensive filmmaking program at New York University's School of Continuing Education and has served in multiple roles with film productions. During her tenure at the Film Office, she served as a member of the board of directors of the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) for several years, including as an officer for two years. She is an AFCI-certified film Commissioner and served as chairwoman of two annual Cineposium education conferences for the organization.

Haynes also served on the former Huntington Mayor's Office Film Advisory Committee, served as president of the board of directors of the West Virginia International Film Festival for two consecutive terms, and participates as a member of the West Virginia Filmmakers Guild.

The West Virginia FILMmakers Festival, which began in 2001, runs Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 in Sutton at the Elk Theatre. Schedule details are available at www.wvfilmmakersfestival.org.