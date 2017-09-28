"Crimes of the Heart" Performed at ACC this Weekend

 Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 22:47 Updated 19 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Show lineup for the week, beginning Thurs, Sept 28, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed.

ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)
By Beth Henley
Directed by Jim Maggard
Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)
Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm


JB Sowards Theatre
1400 College Drive Ashland, KY
$10 Adults / $5 Seniors and Children 6-10 / FREE Children 5 and under / $5 ACTC Students & Employees / $8 per person for group of 10 or more

"Mercy" (Original Musical)
by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Thurs-Sat Sept 28-30 / Oct 5-7 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $8 Students
304.342.6522

 

"Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" (Play)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson
Fri Sept 29 at 8pm and 11:30pm
Sat Sept 30 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2:30pm
$17 Adults / $15 Senior and Student
(Fri Sept 22 - Get 50% off 2 or more adult tickets)
(Sat Sept 23 - Hospitality Night: Free refreshments)
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
actors-guild.com
304.485.1300

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"High School Musical" (Musical)
Huntington High School Theatre
Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 7:30pm
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14h at 7:30pm
Matinees Sun Oct 8 and 15 at 3pm
Huntington High School Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$10 Adults / $5 Students

"Peter Pan, Jr." (Musical - Thater by children)
Children's Theatre of Charleston
Fri Oct 6 at 7pm
Sat Oct 7 at 2pm and 7pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
Charleston, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Students
ctoc.org

“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: Ooriental salad, pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rolls, apple pie ala mode. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org

"Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Oct 27-28 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Tickets $25 plus fees

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
Tickets TBA

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Sat Oct 7 at 1pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children
SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017

