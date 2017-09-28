"Crimes of the Heart" Performed at ACC this Weekend

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play) By Beth Henley Directed by Jim Maggard Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC) Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm

Show lineup for the week, beginning Thurs, Sept 28, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

JB Sowards Theatre1400 College Drive Ashland, KY$10 Adults / $5 Seniors and Children 6-10 / FREE Children 5 and under / $5 ACTC Students & Employees / $8 per person for group of 10 or more

"Mercy" (Original Musical)

by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde

Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)

Thurs-Sat Sept 28-30 / Oct 5-7 at 8pm

Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

$15 Adults / $8 Students

304.342.6522

"Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" (Play)

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson

Fri Sept 29 at 8pm and 11:30pm

Sat Sept 30 at 8pm

Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2:30pm

$17 Adults / $15 Senior and Student

(Fri Sept 22 - Get 50% off 2 or more adult tickets)

(Sat Sept 23 - Hospitality Night: Free refreshments)

724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

actors-guild.com

304.485.1300

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"High School Musical" (Musical)

Huntington High School Theatre

Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 7:30pm

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14h at 7:30pm

Matinees Sun Oct 8 and 15 at 3pm

Huntington High School Auditorium

1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV

$10 Adults / $5 Students

"Peter Pan, Jr." (Musical - Thater by children)

Children's Theatre of Charleston

Fri Oct 6 at 7pm

Sat Oct 7 at 2pm and 7pm

Sun Oct 8 at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theater

Charleston, WV

$12 Adults / $10 Students

ctoc.org

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

directed by Gene Anthony

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: Ooriental salad, pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rolls, apple pie ala mode. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

"Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)

Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Oct 27-28 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Tickets $25 plus fees

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"

Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm

Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention

Tickets TBA

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)

Alban Arts Center

Sat Oct 7 at 1pm

Sun Oct 8 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children

SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017