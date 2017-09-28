Most read
"Crimes of the Heart" Performed at ACC this Weekend
JB Sowards Theatre
1400 College Drive Ashland, KY
$10 Adults / $5 Seniors and Children 6-10 / FREE Children 5 and under / $5 ACTC Students & Employees / $8 per person for group of 10 or more
"Mercy" (Original Musical)
by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Thurs-Sat Sept 28-30 / Oct 5-7 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $8 Students
304.342.6522
"Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" (Play)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson
Fri Sept 29 at 8pm and 11:30pm
Sat Sept 30 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Oct 1 at 2:30pm
$17 Adults / $15 Senior and Student
(Fri Sept 22 - Get 50% off 2 or more adult tickets)
(Sat Sept 23 - Hospitality Night: Free refreshments)
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
actors-guild.com
304.485.1300
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"High School Musical" (Musical)
Huntington High School Theatre
Thurs-Sat Oct 5-7 at 7:30pm
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14h at 7:30pm
Matinees Sun Oct 8 and 15 at 3pm
Huntington High School Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$10 Adults / $5 Students
"Peter Pan, Jr." (Musical - Thater by children)
Children's Theatre of Charleston
Fri Oct 6 at 7pm
Sat Oct 7 at 2pm and 7pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
Charleston, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Students
ctoc.org
“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: Ooriental salad, pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rolls, apple pie ala mode. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
"Little Shop of Horrors" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Oct 27-28 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Tickets $25 plus fees
"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
Tickets TBA
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Sat Oct 7 at 1pm
Sun Oct 8 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
Over 35 roles and Ensemble for Adults and Children
SHOW DATES: Dec 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2017