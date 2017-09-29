Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Piketon Waste Cell Would Allegedly Violate Toxic Substances Act
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- State Stature Mandates Council Ordinance for Closure of "Way"
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
W.Va. AG to Car Buyers: Watch for Flooded Cars
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 01:15 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“The tremendous amount of water dumped by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma flooded numerous cars,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Anyone thinking of buying a car should make sure their good deal isn’t too good to be true.”
State law prohibits the reselling of a submerged vehicle without a salvaged title. This requires anyone repairing a total loss to do so with a specially licensed salvage mechanic and document its redeemed status with a salvage title thereafter.
Otherwise, there are several things consumers can do to ensure they make a good purchase. Tips include researching the automobile’s history with its vehicle identification number (VIN) via CARFAX and evaluating the dealership through Better Business Bureau.
Those buying from a private owner should have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle for any issue.
Consumers should pay particular concern to any vehicle with multiple owners in multiple states over a short period of time. That protects the consumer from anyone who would repair a submerged vehicle in a state with less stringent laws and then resell it in West Virginia.
Simply put, consumers should question the absence of a salvage title whenever their inspection report or research indicates their potential purchase was submerged or originated from an area that experienced hurricanes and flooding.
If you have a question regarding a potential purchase or believe you have a complaint, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a report online at www.wvago.gov.