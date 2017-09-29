Cabell County Library Booksale Oct 5-7

HUNTINGTON – Thousands of gently used books will be available at the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library’s latest book sale Oct. 5-7 at the downtown library, 455 9th St. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and CDs, LP records and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. This year the Friends provided major support for the library’s youth and adult summer reading programs, for the Bolt for Books 5K walk and the Tri-State Literacy Council. If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for as little as $5. For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at (304) 528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.

