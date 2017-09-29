Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Piketon Waste Cell Would Allegedly Violate Toxic Substances Act
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- State Stature Mandates Council Ordinance for Closure of "Way"
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
Cabell County Library Booksale Oct 5-7
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and CDs, LP records and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. This year the Friends provided major support for the library’s youth and adult summer reading programs, for the Bolt for Books 5K walk and the Tri-State Literacy Council. If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for as little as $5. For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at (304) 528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.