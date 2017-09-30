Roy and Pam Tabb named 2017 Homecoming Grand Marshals

Marshall University alumni Roy and Pam Tabb, 1976 graduates of the university, will serve as co-grand marshals for the university’s 2017 Homecoming events taking place Oct. 9-14.

Pam Galloway-Tabb is the Senior Vice President of Conferences and Special Services at the Freedom Forum/Newseum in Washington, D.C., while Roy Tabb is a Senior System Analyst for the District of Columbia Department of Human Services and a former member of the Young Thundering Herd.

Alongside the Newseum, Galloway-Tabb hosts the university’s annual State of the University address each summer. She said both she and her husband were honored to be selected to lead this year’s Homecoming festivities.

“It is a true honor. I know there are so many others that deserve this wonderful honor,” Galloway-Tabb said. “I just want to thank Dr. Jerry Gilbert and the amazing Marshall University staff for giving us both this opportunity. This weekend is a great opportunity to connect with old friends and enjoy the fantastic events that surround Homecoming.”

As part of the Homecoming festivities held on the Huntington campus each fall, the grand marshals have the special honor of leading the parade as it travels from downtown Huntington through the campus. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

“We are so happy to welcome Roy and Pam back to Huntington to be a part of this year’s Homecoming celebration,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations. “I have known the Tabb family for many years and they are exceptional ambassadors of our university. We are so excited for all of the great events and activities planned for Homecoming 2017 and I know it will only be enhanced with their involvement and support.”

Many activities are scheduled for Homecoming 2017, including weeklong campus and student events, the Homecoming parade, alumni events and the Homecoming football game versus the Old Dominion Monarchs Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Overthrow the Monarchs.” More information on this year’s Homecoming events can be found at HerdAlum.com.